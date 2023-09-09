India’s Digital Public Infrastructure goes global at G20 Summit: MoS IT

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the whole world is discovering the extraordinary strides India has made in technology, as G20 nations pledged to build a global Digital public infrastructure (DPI) based on the country’s model.

The global recognition of India’s DPI -- like the unified payments interface (UPI) and Aadhaar -- has demolished the old normals.

“Today, the whole world is discovering the extraordinary strides we've made in technology, using Digital Public Infrastructure to transform governance and lives of citizens,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The minister said that the New Delhi Declaration is a tremendous achievement.

“India's G20 Presidency is going to leave an indelible impression on the world order as we move forward,” he added.

The G20 leaders on Saturday committed to adopt, build and maintain Global Digital Public Infrastructure and also agreed to foster a wholesome and safe digital ecosystem, and a resilient global digital economy.

"Digital public infrastructure (DPI), as an evolving concept and as a set of shared digital systems, built and leveraged by both the public and private sectors, based on secure and resilient infrastructure, and can be built on open standards and specifications, as well as open source software can enable delivery of services at societal-scale," the declaration reads.

"We recognise that safe, secure, trusted, accountable and inclusive digital public infrastructure, respectful of human rights, personal data, privacy and intellectual property rights can foster resilience, and enable service delivery and innovation,” it added.

