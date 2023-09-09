Man gunned down just 10m from police post in Patna

Patna Sep 9 (IANS) A man was gunned down just 10 metres from a police post in Patna on Saturday.

The incident took place near the Sadikpur police post in Patna when three bike-borne assailants opened fire on a man before fleeing from the spot.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Sanu, sustained three gunshot injuries. The local residents took him to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to find out clues about the attackers.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased blocked the Ashok Rajpath road for an hour seeking arrest of the accused.

