India ranks 2nd in optimism on AI's impact on jobs globally: Report

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) India is the country with the second-highest share of employees (34 per cent) strongly feeling that AI would positively impact their jobs, a report said on Monday. Egypt led the global optimism chart with 36 per cent of employees feeling the same.

Only 17 per cent of Indians thought AI would replace their jobs. Japan and Sweden had the lowest optimism at 4 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, according to a report from ADP research.

In Europe, 11 per cent of respondents thought AI would improve their job next year, while 13 per cent in North America, 16 per cent in APAC, 19 per cent in Latin America, and 27 per cent in the Middle East and Africa reported the same. ADP Research surveyed 38,000 working adults on six continents.

As much as 30 per cent of respondents believed they could be replaced and were actively seeking new jobs. Around 16 per cent felt they could be replaced but have not started job hunting.

“AI is reshaping how we work and how employees feel about the future of their jobs," said Rahul Goyal, MD, ADP India and Southeast Asia.

“Knowledge workers and mid-career professionals in India are hopeful about AI's potential to improve their jobs in the future. Despite growing optimism, concerns around job replacement persist, particularly among the younger professionals. Employers must support upskilling in AI with open, transparent dialogue to build trust,” Goyal added.

Globally, 17 per cent of employees "strongly agree" and 13 per cent "agree" that AI will improve their jobs next year, the report said, adding that 10 per cent were worried about being replaced.

Around 44 per cent of respondents were unsure about how AI would affect their jobs. Employees in technology services, banking, insurance, and information sectors largely had a positive outlook on AI's impact but expressed higher concerns about being replaced. In the Asia-Pacific region, 22 per cent of employees from these sectors expect AI to improve their jobs over the next year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.