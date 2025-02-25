India getting future-ready with smart cities, green highways: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) With smart cities and green highways, the Government is building an infrastructure ecosystem that is sustainable, resilient and future-ready, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has said.

Addressing the second edition of Build India Infra Awards 2025, the minister highlighted that the Union Budget for 2025-26 allocates Rs 11.21 lakh crore for the infrastructure sector to not only help build roads and railways but also create jobs and businesses enabling citizens to experience better mobility and convenience.

The Minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM Gati Shakti initiative is ensuring integrated and multimodal infra development - making transport seamless, reducing logistical costs & boosting our economic potential.

Goyal stated that the Build India Infra Awards recognise excellence, celebrate innovation and inspire the next generation to dream bigger and build better. He further noted that these awards honour not just projects, but perseverance that is transforming India’s infra and shaping our nation’s future.

From highways that redefine connectivity to railways driving economic growth; world-class ports boosting trade efficiency to modern airports strengthening regional and global connectivity - every milestone reflects India’s bold vision and commitment to progress, the Minister pointed out.

The minister urged the participants to continue collaborating, innovating and accelerating, ensuring that India's infrastructure remains the backbone of its economic development.

Meanwhile, in his address at the Pune International Business Summit 2025 via video, Goyal also said that the Centre is committed to creating a favourable investment climate, ensuring regulatory stability, and enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

The minister highlighted that Prime Minister Modi’s recent visits to the USA and France have paved the way for greater investment and enhanced collaborations.

Emphasising that the two-day summit will delve into emerging trade trends, build robust alliances and highlight the transformative role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in driving Viksit Bharat, Goyal said that representatives from over 20 countries will participate at the event, reflecting global confidence in India's resilience.

He emphasised that the Union Budget reinforces its commitments with a Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups and a Deep Tech Fund empowering entrepreneurs. He further stressed that a significant investment committed towards R&D with an initial estimation of Rs 20,000 crore for Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) along with a high-level committee, an investment-friendly index & Jan Vishwas 2.0 further bolster trust-based governance.

Noting that Pune known as the ‘Detroit of the East’ is the hub of innovation, the minister stressed that the city is setting benchmarks across industries, making it the ideal venue to host events that foster collaborations and drive India's growth story.

Goyal praised the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA) for organising the event to bring together an inspiring confluence of industry leaders and visionaries. He said that the 90-year-old association has played a transformative role in fuelling progress, empowering entrepreneurs and driving growth across Maharashtra and India.

