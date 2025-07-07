India gears up for first-ever digital Census in 2027 with caste data, self-enumeration features

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) India is set to conduct its 16th national Census in 2027, marking a historic shift as the country embraces a fully digital enumeration process for the first time.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the development on X. The Ministry officially notified its intent to conduct Census 2027 through a Gazette notification issued on June 16, 2025. All states and Union Territories have been instructed to republish the notification in their respective gazettes and appoint nodal officers to oversee preparations.

Data will be collected using mobile applications compatible with Android and iOS devices, available in English, Hindi, and regional languages.

Enumerators and supervisors will use their own smartphones to input data, which will be transmitted directly to a central server, reducing processing time and improving accuracy.

The Census will be conducted in two distinct phases. The first phase, the Housing Listing and Housing Census (HLO), will begin in April 2026. The second phase, Population Enumeration (PE), will follow in early 2027. The reference date for most of the country is set at 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027, while for snowbound and remote areas such as Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it will be October 1, 2026.

To ensure consistency in data collection, administrative boundaries across India will be frozen from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. This measure is intended to prevent duplication or omission due to jurisdictional changes.

Census 2027 will also include caste enumeration for the first time since 1931, offering deeper insights into India’s social composition.

Additionally, citizens will have the option of self-enumeration through a dedicated web portal, available during both phases. This is part of a broader digital transformation aimed at enhancing accessibility, transparency, and efficiency.

To support the exercise, a three-tier training system has been established, comprising National Trainers, Master Trainers, and Field Trainers.

Approximately 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors will be trained under this structure. A nationwide publicity campaign will accompany the rollout, focusing on inclusive participation, last-mile engagement, and timely dissemination of accurate information.

With India’s population now exceeding 1.46 billion, the 2027 Census is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future policies, welfare schemes, and electoral boundaries.

