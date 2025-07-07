Chandrababu Naidu for zero crime-rate through technology

Amaravati, July 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to transform Andhra Pradesh into a zero-crime-rate state by leveraging technology.

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh should become a model state in law-and-order monitoring through effective use of technology.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials on Real-Time Governance at the Secretariat. He instructed that crime hotspots be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras to control criminal activities.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he directed officials to revise regulations to allow the use of footage from private CCTV cameras, stressing that private cameras should also be leveraged for crime control.

He further stated that technology must be used more effectively in cases where individuals commit crimes under the guise of politics. He warned that those who commit crimes, shift the blame onto the government, and fail to cooperate with the police must be dealt with caution.

For such individuals, he suggested invoking the Public Safety Act to collect data from them. The Chief Minister instructed officials to focus on identifying those responsible for such crimes.

He also said that, in the interest of public safety and crime prevention, the Public Safety Act should be extended to include the collection of CCTV footage from shopping malls, theatres, and hotels during investigations. Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed an increase in the use of drones and CCTV cameras across various sectors. He inquired about the progress of the Drone City in Orvakallu.

The Chief Minister advised the use of blockchain technology to secure records and data across various government departments. He instructed that revenue records also be thoroughly sanitised and secured entirely using this technology.

He emphasised that information from different departments should be integrated through a data lake.

Officials informed him that 517 citizen services are currently being provided through WhatsApp Governance. However, the Chief Minister instructed that all services must be made user-friendly.

He stressed that early warning systems in lightning-prone areas must function efficiently to protect valuable lives. The Chief Minister instructed that sirens be activated in advance in such areas. He also ordered the rapid restoration of physio-meters and sensors to monitor groundwater levels.

CM Naidu directed that data on current water levels in reservoirs, inflows, and the volume of water being discharged into the sea be properly recorded. He noted that flood management could be improved through real-time monitoring of reservoir inflows.

He also emphasised that information provided by INCOIS on sea wave activity and areas suitable for fishing must be made accessible to fishermen and residents of coastal regions.

