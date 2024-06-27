India is first responder, voice of Global South: President Murmu

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said due to India's human-centric approach, the country is the first responder in any crisis, and has become a strong voice of the Global South.

India has been at the forefront in safeguarding humanity; be it the Corona crisis or an earthquake or a war, the President said and added that due to the efforts of the Union government, Bharat is giving new confidence to the world as a Vishwa-Bandhu (global friend).

The way the world now views India was evident during the G-7 summit held in Italy, the President pointed out.

She said that India also brought the world together on various issues during her G-20 presidency.

It was during India's presidency, that the African Union was made a permanent member of the G-20, which has strengthened the confidence of Africa and the entire Global South, the President stressed.

Owing to its 'Neighbourhood First Policy', India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries, and participation of the leaders of seven countries in the swearing-in ceremony of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9 reflects this priority of the government, she added.

Highlighting the government's emphasis on connectivity, she said India, in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, is also increasing cooperation with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region.

India's vision has given shape to the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor which will prove to be one of the biggest gamechangers of the 21st Century, she said.

