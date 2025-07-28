India faces '2.5-front' with Cong emerging as the internal '0.5 front': Tejasvi Surya

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) BJYM national president and BJP's Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday on the success of Operation Sindoor and India’s strengthened counter-terror resolve under PM Narendra Modi. "India faces a 2.5-front war — with Congress emerging as the internal “0.5 front,” Surya underlined.

Surya further stated: "We deployed indigenous and modern military technologies to strike deep into Pakistan’s territory and eliminated key terror training infrastructure. We also demonstrated seamless working of our Integrated Air Command And Control System, reflecting preparedness of our forces to defend our Nation against incoming missiles."

"As Late Gen. Bipin Rawat rightly warned, India faces a 2.5-front war — and it’s now evident that the Congress is the internal '0.5 front', weakening the nation from within," Surya stressed.

Between 2004–2014, over 8,000 civilians were killed in terror attacks during UPA rule. Congress not only failed to respond but actively weakened our national security by repealing POTA and diluting the NIA’s powers, Surya noted.

In contrast, the NDA Govt has built a robust counter-terror architecture — with decisive leadership, cross-border strikes, and deep investments in defense startups, modern equipment, and border infrastructure, he stated.

Today, the nation sees Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the true defender of Bharat, while the Congress and its actions build up to a real surrender of India against its adversaries, Surya stated.

"I condone the death of Pahalgam terror attack victims. Among them, three were from Karnataka and two were residents of my Lok Sabha constituency. Operation Sindoor led by Indian army showed the world that no terrorist is safe any where in Pakistan. No matter where they will hide, Bharat will track them and neutralize them. This is what Indian government displayed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Operation Sindoor," Surya stated.

"The military action in Operation Sindoor is different from other military action undertaken earlier. This action was a new generation war fare. In this we had drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, precision guided missiles, electronic warfare and deceptive information warfare, were all at play. The strength of Indian armed forces was proved to be second to none in the world. Because, 80 per cent of Pakistani weapons are imported from China and it was India's air defense system that had ability to pierce through this Chinese defense systems and we could reach our targets and carry out attacks with precision," Surya stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.