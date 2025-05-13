India is eternally grateful to armed forces: PM Modi visits Adampur Airbase after 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning visited the Adampur Airbase in Punjab to meet Indian Air Force personnel and express the nation's gratitude for their courage and fearlessness in defending the country.

His visit comes just days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', a major anti-terror operation conducted by Indian forces targeting high-value terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

At the base, the Prime Minister interacted with the soldiers, praising their bravery and valour.

Soldiers present at the interaction described the visit as a morale booster, noting how the Prime Minister's presence uplifted the spirit of the troops, according to sources.

The soldiers were seen smiling in their combat uniforms, a symbol of their constant readiness.

Sharing his experience on X, PM Modi wrote, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

Adampur Airbase was among the targets of Pakistan's retaliatory attempt during the night of May 9 and 10, following India's strike on terrorist infrastructure across the border.

Pakistani drones and missiles were intercepted and neutralised by India's air defence systems, showcasing the preparedness and effectiveness of the Indian armed forces.

The visit also coincided with PM Modi’s recent address to the nation where he commended the armed forces for the execution of 'Operation Sindoor', stating that it had achieved its objectives with precision and resolve.

"I salute the armed forces, Intelligence agencies and scientists for their grit that helped 'Operation Sindoor' achieve its objective," the Prime Minister said.

Reaffirming India's new doctrine in its fight against terrorism, PM Modi had said that 'Operation Sindoor' was dedicated to the nation's collective spirit, particularly to the women of India, whose safety and honour were at the heart of the mission.

He underlined that the operation had sent a clear message to terrorist organisations and their backers -- that any attack on India or its citizens would be met with decisive and powerful retribution.

"The world has seen India's capability and it is clear terrorists will no longer be spared," he asserted.

The Prime Minister stressed that 'Operation Sindoor' marked a new and unwavering chapter in India's counter-terrorism strategy -- one that is relentless, precise, and uncompromising.

He emphasised that India's military carried out highly targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, reinforcing the country's resolve to safeguard its citizens and national values.

