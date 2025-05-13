Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Declared: Direct Links!

The waiting is finally over for almost 15 lakh students who wrote the Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 exams. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the SSC Class 10 Result 2025, and it's a moment of joy for most. This time around, girls have again outshined boys by scoring more in the state board exams.

Key Points of Maharashtra SSC Result 2025

The performance gap between girls and boys is significant, with girls achieving a pass percentage of 96.14% and boys achieving 92.31%. Sindhudurg is the top-performing district with a remarkable pass percentage of 99.32%, while Gadchiroli achieved the lowest at 83.67%. Among the divisional boards, Konkan retained its position with the highest regional pass percentage of 98.28%.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025

Students can view and download their results from the official websites - mahahsscboard.in, and mahresult.nic.in. Follow these steps to view the result:

Go to the official website.

Click on the link for "SSC Result 2025" on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

Click "Submit" to see your result.

The mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep the PDF handy for reference in the future.

A Sneak Peek into the Results

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2025 indicates a blend of rejoicing and introspection district-wise. Some districts have performed well, while others must shape up. Results also reveal the steady performance of girls in state board exams.

Now that the results are out, students can make preparations for their future and strive towards success. Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2025 is a result of the perseverance and hard work of students, teachers, and parents.

