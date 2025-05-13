CBSE 12th Result 2025: Girls Outshine Boys with 91.64% Pass Rate vs 85.70%

The official announcement of the Class 12 board results of 2025 has been made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The students can now download their scorecards from the official portals, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

Important Highlights of CBSE 12th Results 2025

The results of this year indicate an overall pass percentage of 88.39%, and girls have once again beaten boys. A total of 17,04,367 students enrolled for the exam, 16,92,794 showed up, and 14,96,307 students passed. Vijayawada topped the list with a whopping pass percentage of 99.60%, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32% and Chennai at 97.39%.

How to Check Your CBSE 12th Result 2025

To get your scorecard, follow these easy steps:

Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link that states "CBSE 12th Result 2025".

Fill in your roll number, admit card number, and date of birth to log in.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Verify and download your scorecard.

Digital Marksheets on DigiLocker

Students are also able to access their digital mark sheets on DigiLocker. To avail an official copy of the result, students should have a valid login.

Passing Criteria for CBSE 12th Exams

A student is marked as passed if they get a minimum of 33% marks in the examination. If a student misses by one or two marks, grace marks can be given to them.

CBSE Sends Results to Schools

CBSE sends the student results on the results day directly to linked schools through registered emails. The hard copies are then printed and distributed by the schools among their students.

Comparison with Last Year's Results

The pass percentage for Class 12 as a whole was 87.98% last year, higher than the previous year. The top-performing district in 2024 was Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 99.91%. The pass percentage is marginally higher this year at 88.39%.

Following these steps and verifying the official websites, students can view their CBSE Class 12 results 2025 and decide accordingly.

