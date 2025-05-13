CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Score Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2025. With nearly 42 to 44 lakh students across India and abroad eagerly awaiting their scores, CBSE has ensured multiple digital platforms to provide quick and easy access to results.

Where to Check CBSE Results 2025?

Students can access their results through the official CBSE websites. These portals are safe, fast, and reliable:

cbse.gov.in – CBSE's main website will host the result links prominently once declared.

– CBSE's main website will host the result links prominently once declared. results.cbse.nic.in – Another official portal dedicated to board exam results.

– Another official portal dedicated to board exam results. cbseresults.nic.in – Widely used and dependable for accessing CBSE Class 10 & 12 results.

Steps to Check CBSE Results Online:

Visit any of the above official result websites.

Click on the active link for “Class 10 Result 2025” or “Class 12 Result 2025.”

Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit the details to view your result on screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Alternative Ways to Access CBSE Results 2025:

To make result-checking accessible for all students, especially in low-network areas, CBSE offers several other options:

DigiLocker App: Students can log in to DigiLocker using the 6-digit security PIN provided by their schools. The app will host digitally signed mark sheets, valid for college admissions and job applications.

SMS Service: Without internet? Just send an SMS:

For Class 10: CBSE10

For Class 12: CBSE12

Send it to 7738299899 and receive your result via text.

UMANG App: Log in with your credentials and check your marksheet on this government-backed app.

What to Do After Checking the Result?

The results available on these platforms are official and digitally signed, making them valid for academic and professional purposes. However, students must collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools once the results are declared.