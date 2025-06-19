India to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047, MP is the worst sufferer

Bhopal, June 19 (IANS) On World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day, President Droupadi Murmu commended the Madhya Pradesh government for its dedicated efforts to combat the inherited blood disorder, particularly within tribal communities.

Due to inclement weather, she was unable to attend the state-level event held at the Gram Panchayat Talun stadium in Barwani district, but she conveyed her message of support and urgency.

Madhya Pradesh is currently among the worst-affected states in India when it comes to sickle cell disease, particularly in its tribal-dominated districts.

As of mid-2025, the state has screened over 1.3 crore individuals, identifying more than 28,000 confirmed cases and over 2 lakh carriers of the sickle cell trait.

Governor Mangubhai Patel attended the event in person, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined virtually from Indore.

He also could not join the programme in person due to bad weather.

In her message, the President called for collaborative action between government agencies, civil society, and tribal populations to eradicate the disease, highlighting the vital link between public health and national development.

President Murmu underscored the importance of community-level interventions, including genetic counseling and early detection through screening, to prevent the condition's transmission across generations.

She expressed strong backing for the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission, which aims to eliminate the disease by 2047.

Chief Minister Yadav shared progress from the mission’s implementation in Madhya Pradesh. Over 1.3 crore individuals have been screened statewide, uncovering more than 28,000 confirmed cases and identifying over 2 lakh carriers.

He added that a specialised facility at AIIMS Bhopal is screening newborns within 72 hours of birth, reinforcing the government’s focus on early intervention.

Among districts with high tribal populations, Barwani, Alirajpur, Dindori, and Anuppur have shown the highest disease prevalence, with Barwani alone reporting 3,662 cases during a recent drive, he said.

To strengthen grassroots engagement, the state has also launched initiatives like the Sickle Cell Mitra program in collaboration with NCC and introduced digital tracking systems to monitor patients and ensure timely care, the Chief Minister said, adding, “the disease not only gives physical stress, suffering and strain but also affect the socio-economic problems in the geographical region where it prevails. We will eradicate the disease by 2047.”

Globally, sickle cell disease impacts millions, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and India. It results from a mutation in the hemoglobin gene, leading to abnormally shaped red blood cells that can block blood flow and damage organs.

The United Nations declared June 19 as World Sickle Cell Awareness Day in 2008 to promote public awareness and challenge stigma.

The observance in Barwani highlights Madhya Pradesh’s leadership in India’s national push to eliminate sickle cell disease through coordinated policy, community action, and healthcare reform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.