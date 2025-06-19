Unmarried Waiting For Sravana Masam for Next Wedding Season of 2025

In the Hindu calendar, the timing of life's most significant events, such as weddings, remains intricately linked to astrological positions and sacred periods. June and much of July 2025 see wedding celebrations interrupted by the onset of Mudham (Malamas) and Shunya Masam, which are deemed inauspicious for initiating any new activity, most especially sacred rituals such as marriage. But once these phases pass, Shravan Maas heralds the onset of auspicious wedding muhurats from late July and early August 2025.

Why No Weddings in June and Early July 2025?

The Hindu calendar allocates some months as not suitable for auspicious occasions, based on planetary positions:

Mudham (Malamas/Adhik Maas): This is an additional month added to the lunar calendar every few years to keep it aligned with the solar calendar. Since it has no influence of any planetary god, it is deemed spiritually passive and hence is not suitable for significant life events.

Shunya Masam (Void Month): This is the month where there are no auspicious nakshatras or yogas, making the month spiritually dormant for initiating ceremonies such as weddings or housewarming rituals.

These two months, especially June and the initial half of July 2025, have been the traditionally avoided months for weddings, engagements, or new business startups.

The Return of Wedding Muhurats from Shravan Maas

As the inauspicious months come to a close, Shravan Maas (Sawan) comes with the blessings of the divine and propitious planetary positions. Starting on July 11, 2025, this holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva is not only spiritually enriching — it also opens the doors for wedding rituals.

By July's end and early August 2025, wedding muhurats start surfacing on the Hindu Panchang, providing families and couples with the go-ahead to begin preparations for long-awaited festivities.

Why Shravan Maas is Auspicious for Weddings

Shravan Maas is observed with fervent religiosity and devotional practices. Mythologically speaking:

It is the month when the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is recalled and celebrated.

Keeping fasts and prayers during the period is said to bring marital bliss, so it is a good time for weddings.

The spiritual environment generated through Sawan Somwars (Monday fasting in favor of Lord Shiva) is said to shower new couples with lasting love and good fortune.

Weddings conducted during Shravan Maas, particularly in the later half of July and early August, are said to confer divine bliss and happiness on the newlywed couple.

Best Wedding Muhurat Window: July End to Aug 1st Week 2025

Since Mudham and Shunya Masam come to a close in mid-July, astrologers will start identifying shubh muhurats from the end of July. August 2025's first week is likely to witness an increase in wedding ceremonies as families look forward to planning long-postponed events.

Married couples planning their wedding for 2025 may want to consider:

Referring to a reliable astrologer or Panchang for precise tithi, nakshatra, and lagna

Early booking of venues and services, as the demand shoots up sharply after such breaks

Utilizing the divine energy of Sawan for a blissful start

Conclusion

After a two-month spiritual pause caused by Mudham and Shunya Masam, the auspicious wedding season returns with Shravan Maas 2025. With its divine vibrations, mythological significance, and favorable timings, late July and early August emerge as perfect windows to celebrate the sacred bond of marriage. If you’ve been waiting for the right time, Shravan is your signal to begin a new journey filled with love, joy, and the blessings of the divine.

