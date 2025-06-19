Telangana School Holiday List and Exam Dates for 2025–26 Revealed
The Telangana State School Education Department has officially released the academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year. The announcement was made by Director of School Education, E.V. Narasimha Reddy, and applies to all government, aided, and private schools across the state.
School Reopening and Working Days
As per the calendar, all schools in Telangana will reopen on June 12, 2025, and the academic year will conclude on April 23, 2026. Following that, students will enjoy their summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, 2026.
The department has scheduled 230 working days for the academic year and has directed schools to ensure at least 90% attendance from students on a daily basis.
School Timings
- High Schools & Upper Primary Schools: 9:00 AM to 4:15 PM
- Primary Schools: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Holiday List 2025–26
- Dussehra Holidays: September 21 – October 3, 2025
- Christmas Holidays: December 23 – 27, 2025
- Sankranti Holidays: January 11 – 15, 2026
Exam Schedule 2025–26
- Formative Assessment 1 (FA1): By July 31, 2025
- Formative Assessment 2 (FA2): By September 30, 2025
- Summative Assessment 1 (SA1): October 24 – 31, 2025
- Formative Assessment 3 (FA3): By December 23, 2025
- Formative Assessment 4 (FA4): By February 7, 2026
Class 10 (SSC) Students:
- Syllabus Completion: By January 10, 2026
- Pre-Final Exams: By February 28, 2026
- Board Exams (Finals): March 2026
Classes 1–9:
- Summative Assessment 2 (SA2): April 4 – 18, 2026
This comprehensive academic calendar aims to streamline planning for students, teachers, and parents alike, ensuring smooth conduct of the academic year across Telangana.
Stay tuned for updates on hall tickets, board exam instructions, and study resources.