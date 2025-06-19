Telangana School Holiday List and Exam Dates for 2025–26 Revealed

The Telangana State School Education Department has officially released the academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year. The announcement was made by Director of School Education, E.V. Narasimha Reddy, and applies to all government, aided, and private schools across the state.

School Reopening and Working Days

As per the calendar, all schools in Telangana will reopen on June 12, 2025, and the academic year will conclude on April 23, 2026. Following that, students will enjoy their summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, 2026.

The department has scheduled 230 working days for the academic year and has directed schools to ensure at least 90% attendance from students on a daily basis.

School Timings

High Schools & Upper Primary Schools: 9:00 AM to 4:15 PM

Primary Schools: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Holiday List 2025–26

Dussehra Holidays: September 21 – October 3, 2025

Christmas Holidays: December 23 – 27, 2025

Sankranti Holidays: January 11 – 15, 2026

Exam Schedule 2025–26

Formative Assessment 1 (FA1): By July 31, 2025

Formative Assessment 2 (FA2): By September 30, 2025

Summative Assessment 1 (SA1): October 24 – 31, 2025

Formative Assessment 3 (FA3): By December 23, 2025

Formative Assessment 4 (FA4): By February 7, 2026

Class 10 (SSC) Students:

Syllabus Completion: By January 10, 2026

Pre-Final Exams: By February 28, 2026

Board Exams (Finals): March 2026

Classes 1–9:

Summative Assessment 2 (SA2): April 4 – 18, 2026

This comprehensive academic calendar aims to streamline planning for students, teachers, and parents alike, ensuring smooth conduct of the academic year across Telangana.

Stay tuned for updates on hall tickets, board exam instructions, and study resources.