Sachin Tendulkar Joins Reddit as Brand Ambassador

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been announced as the brand ambassador for Reddit, the global social media platform known for its community-driven content and discussions. In this new role, Tendulkar will regularly share match analyses, personal opinions, and exclusive cricket-related content through his official Reddit profile.

Reddit confirmed that Tendulkar will also feature in upcoming marketing campaigns tailored for India and international markets, as part of its broader expansion strategy.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Tendulkar said, “It’s a pleasure to join hands with Reddit, a platform that brings together people from various walks of life.”

Commenting on the announcement, Durgesh Kaushik, Vice President of Reddit, said, “Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricketing excellence. We’re thrilled to welcome him on board.” He added that Reddit has seen a 30% year-on-year growth in interest for sports content, and the platform is now actively strengthening its focus on sports conversations and engagement.

Reddit has recently formed strategic partnerships with leading sports leagues, including Italy’s Serie A, and major American professional leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB, indicating a significant push into the global sports ecosystem.