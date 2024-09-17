India emerged as a great nation on global stage under PM Modi’s leadership: K’taka LoP

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) on Tuesday said that India has emerged as a great nation on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as the country has achieved all-round development.

“PM Modi is a rare leader. He has successfully led the country for three terms as Prime Minister without a single corruption allegation India has emerged as a great nation on the global stage under Modi’s leadership, with a strengthened economy,” the LoP said while speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan in Malleswaram.

He also wished PM Modi on his birthday, explaining that the occasion is being celebrated uniquely through the ‘service activities’.

Ashoka noted that PM Modi’s stature has risen to such a level as he is able to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He also highlighted the country's achievements under PM Modi's leadership. “The revolutionary changes brought to Indian Railways, especially through the implementation of the world-class Vande Bharat trains, which have connected states and unified the entire nation,” he stated.

He further stated that the country’s ports are being upgraded to global standards, and under the leadership of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, India's roads have become world-class, and stated that the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is an example.

Ashoka pointed out that roads across all states have been modernised where earlier only a kilometre of road might have been constructed, now ten times that work is being done.

He also mentioned the success of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which has greatly benefited farmers, and noted that the Union government is offering tax exemptions for incomes up to Rs 7 lakh. Prime Minister Modi has redefined women's and youth empowerment, Ashoka concluded.

State Vice President Hartalu Halappa and State Spokesperson S. Prakash were also present at the press conference.

