‘Jubilee’ actress Wamiqa Gabbi hints about her ‘new beginnings’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, best known for her roles in ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Khufiya’ has shared an interesting picture that has left her fans in doubt.

On Tuesday, Wamiqa, who has 3.5 million followers on Instagram, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a snapshot of a black notebook printed with the name of Wamiqa with a symbol of the crown.

Wamiqa captioned, the story, “#Day1 #NewBeginnings’

Wamiqa’s intriguing post could be a hint towards the beginning of her next exhilarating project which can be related to an upcoming OTT show, another feature film, or what-not something out of the box as well.

Later, Wamiqa again shared a snapshot in a monochrome effect but this time with some hints as she mentioned renowned makeup artists Rajkumari Coco and Forum Gotecha with whom she has collaborated various times. In the picture, Wamiqa can be seen clicking a picture of herself in the mirror in a blurry background.

Wamiqa made her first appearance as an actress in the 2013 Punjabi film titled ‘Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22’ opposite singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amrinder Gill. Later, the actress was seen in two other films titled ‘Ishq Brandy’ and ‘Ishq Haazir Hai’ alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Gabbi starred as the female lead in a 2016 Tamil film 'Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam'. She later featured as the female lead in the Malayalam film, 'Godha', alongside Tovino Thomas.

Wamiqa went on a huge spree with her lead roles streak as she played the lead role in the Malayalam thriller film '9' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas. Wamiqa starred as the female lead opposite actor Ishaan Khattar in the short film, 'Fursat', directed by 'Kaminey' fame director Vishal Bhardwaj which was released in early 2023.

Later, she was featured in another Vishal Bharadwaj film titled 'Khufiya', starring Ali Fazal and Tabu which was released in October of the same year on Netflix. She also played the iconic character of Niloufer in the Amazon original series, 'Jubilee', which was also released in April 2023. The series helmed by 'Udaan' fame director Vikramaditya Motwane also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana and Sidhant Gupta in the lead roles.

On the work front, Wamiqa will be next seen in the Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Baby John’ helmed by Kalees and an untitled project which will be helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

–IANS

