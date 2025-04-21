India continue winning streak at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships

Amman, April 21 (IANS) Indian boxers continued their strong run at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, with three commanding wins on Day 2. School Games Federation of India (SGFI) 2024 gold medallist Tikam Singh (52kg) dominated Ali Almesmari of UAE, sealing the bout with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the third round.

Udham Singh (54kg) outboxed Iran’s Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari to register a clean 5-0 victory. In the 57kg category, Rahul Gariya overwhelmed Chinese Taipei’s Li Shou-Xun, securing an RSC win in the opening round.

India began its campaign with two commanding wins on opening day as Hardik Dahiya (43kg) and Rudraksh Singh (46kg) started with wins in the preliminary round.

This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing. India have fielded a strong 56-member youth boxing squad - 30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilists - for the continental tournament.

The U-15 lineup features Ravi Sihag, a bronze medallist from the Asian School Boys Championship in Al Ain in 2024, as well as the 2024 sub-junior national girls boxing champion (64-67 kg), Trushna Mohite.

Standout names in the U-17 boys’ squad include Sahil Duhan and Devansh, who clinched silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2024 Asian Junior Championship.

In the U-17 girls' category, Samiksha Singh and Anshika and Khushi Chand are among the medal winners at the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championships at Al Ain in the UAE.

Day 2 Results - Men’s U-17

52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) def. Ali Almesmari (UAE) – RSC (Round 3)

54 kg: Udham Singh (IND) def. Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari (IRI) – WP 5:0

57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) def. Li Shou-Xun (TPE) – RSC (Round 1)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.