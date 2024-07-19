New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the country is booming with economic updates and infrastructure projects, adding that India is set to surpass the US and become the second-largest economy by 2075.

About eight crore new jobs have been created in the last 3-4 years, as foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of $657.16 billion, PM Modi informed.

In a post on X featuring India’s achievements via the NaMo App, PM Modi said while Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is now live in Paris, the country has developed SEBEX 2, a new explosive that is 2.01 times more lethal than standard Trinitrotoluene (TNT).

From exporting bicycles to the world's cycling capital Europe to manufacturing 125mm 'Mango' ammunition, featuring armour-piercing projectiles by Russia's ROSTEC under the 'Make In India’ initiative, the country is brimming with new hopes.

India's surveillance market, currently valued at about $4.3 billion, is projected to exceed $15 billion by 2039, according to the ‘Bi-Weekly Bharat’ data available on the NaMo App.

India's food services market is projected to grow from Rs 5.5 trillion to Rs 9 trillion by 2030, it informed.

The NaMo app is the official mobile app of PM Modi. It offers latest information, and instant updates besides helping users contribute towards various tasks.

The app also provides a unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from PM Modi.

