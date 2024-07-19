Yemen's Houthis claim fresh attack against ship in Gulf of Aden

Sanaa, July 19 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group on Friday claimed responsibility for launching a drone and missile attack against a ship in the Gulf of Aden. The Lobivia ship was hit accurately by several missiles and drones," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.

Earlier in the day, Sarea in another televised statement claimed responsibility for launching a drone attack against what he said was a vital target in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

He didn't identify the target. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported the attack killed a person and injured 10 others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been targeting ships linked to Israel since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The group threatens to escalate its attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden until the conflict stops in the besieged Palestinian territory.

