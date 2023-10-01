INDIA bloc’s strategy will help in defeating BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Noida, Oct 1 (IANS) Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the strategy Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is making will help in defeating the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

"The strategy that INDIA alliance is making will help in defeating the BJP. I hope that people of India will remove BJP in next general election," he said.

He said that the people, especially in Uttar Pradesh, have decided to remove the BJP from power.

He said BJP lost the Ghosi by-elections by 50,000 votes, despite the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister campaigning rigorously.

To a question about the AAP against Congress in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "We (INDIA alliance) will find a way out."

He said that all the parties that are against each other (in states) want to defeat the BJP.

"The Samajwadi Party will also help to defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party will work towards defeating the BJP," Akhilesh Yadav said.

