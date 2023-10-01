Haryana CM gives relief to BPL card holders

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) In a significant decision, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said earlier individuals with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh listed on the Parivar Pahchan Patra were denied below poverty line (BPL) card benefits if their electricity bills amounted to Rs 12,000.

Now this slab has been abolished, eliminating the obligation of electricity bill.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced to give two liters of mustard oil per month to every family holding a BPL ration card with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh.

The Chief Minister made these announcements while speaking at a function in Faridabad.

Highlighting the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, he said in 2014 there were 700 MBBS seats and this number has been increased to 1,900 with plans to further raise it to 3,100, ensuring greater access to medical education.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister commended the dedicated workers of the BJP, saying they are essential in bringing the government's pro-people policies to the public.

The Chief Minister discussed the government's commitment to creating employment opportunities through initiatives like Mission Swavalamban and the establishment of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam.

Union Minister of State for Energy and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gujar highlighted the efforts of the Chief Minister in providing government jobs with utmost transparency and efficiency.

Over the last nine years, 110,000 jobs have been created. Also, he mentioned the significant achievement of providing round-the-clock electricity to all villages.

