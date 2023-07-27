INDIA bloc MPs to visit strife hit Manipur on July 29-30

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) A delegation of 20 Opposition party MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to get a first-hand account of the situation.

A Congress leader said that a delegation of 20 MPs of INDIA will visit Manipur for two days and try to meet the victim families and people, who have taken refuge in the relief camps in the northeastern state and will try to get the first-hand account of the situation there.

Parliament’s Monsoon Session has witnessed uproar over the situation in Manipur as the opposition parties have been demanding for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also a discussion on Manipur issue in both the Houses.

The INDIA bloc-led by the Congress has also moved a no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur situation on Wednesday.

In the ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 this year, hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The opposition parties have been demanding for imposition of the President’s Rule and also immediate removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state for failing miserably to control the situation.

Last month, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also visited the violence hit state for two days.

He had met victim families and people staying in the relief camps. He also met the Governor and appealed for peace in the northeastern state.

