Delhi prison authorities seize 8 mobile phones, contraband in Tihar and Mandoli jails

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Delhi prison authorities carried out raids at two major jails, Tihar and Mandoli, resulting in the recovery of eight mobile phones and other prohibited items, an official said on Thursday.

According to officials, the operation commenced on Tuesday at Central Jail No. 3 (Tihar) after the authorities received valuable intelligence.

“Acting on the information, a thorough search operation was conducted, during which the officials dug approximately 2-3 feet deep at multiple locations within the prison premises,” said a senior prison official.

As a result of the operation, they managed to confiscate three smart mobile phones, two keypad mobile phones, two data cables, one adaptor, one knife, and one iron borer (Sua).

Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Superintendent, supervised the search operation, ensuring its successful execution.

Continuing their efforts to curb illegal activities, the prison authorities conducted another search operation on Wednesday at Central Jail No. 11 (Mandoli).

“This operation yielded the recovery of three mobile phones, three SIM cards, and handmade cigarettes containing banned substances,” said the official.

“The seized items will be submitted for further investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the official added.

In March this year, the prison authorities had recovered 10 mobile phones and other banned contraband concealed in two ‘Real Juice’ packets thrown from outside in Rohini jail no-10. Same month, the officials also recovered five mobile phones wrapped around an inmate's leg in Mandoli prison when he was brought back from his court production.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.