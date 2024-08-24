India believes in resolving war with peace, which is game changer for our diplomacy: Defence expert

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) India will play an important role in bringing peace to war-torn Ukraine while maintaining good ties with Russia also, said a noted Defence Expert on Saturday.

He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine on the eve of that country’s independence day is a significant milestone in this direction.

Defence expert Colonel Dinesh Nain (Retd) while sharing his views on India’s ties with both countries engaged in a military face-off, said, "Russia-Ukraine have been at war since 2022. It has had a disastrous impact on civilian life, killing thousands of civilians, injuring many thousands more, and destroying civilian property and infrastructure. In such a situation, maintaining good relations with both the countries is a big achievement for India."

"Ukraine and US think that only India can help in resolving the war between the two countries, and bringing peace," he added.

"India is not on any side, but it is neutral," he asserted.

Robinder Sachdev, a senior Foreign Affairs Expert said that the strength and vibrancy of Indian diplomacy is visible on the world stage now.

“India has good relations with Russia and Ukraine. India believes in resolving war with peace. NATO countries always want to resolve conflict but on their terms. No country believes in taking the path of mediation. As a result, it has increased India's respect and it has proved to be a game-changer for our diplomacy,” he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi visited Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, where he discussed with the leader various viewpoints on achieving a peaceful conclusion to the continuing conflict.

PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine is also the first by an Indian Prime Minister in the last 30 years, after the two nations established diplomatic relations three decades ago.

Before leaving for the Ukraine visit, PM Modi had reiterated “This is not an era of war” and “any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.”

