India aims to capture 10 pc of global green hydrogen demand: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India aims to capture nearly 10 per cent of global green hydrogen demand, which is expected to exceed 100 million metric tonnes by 2030, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit here, the Minister said that India has made substantial progress towards its ambitious green hydrogen production targets, with 862,000 tonnes per annum of production capacity already awarded to 19 companies under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The government has awarded 3,000 megawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity to 15 companies, marking significant industrial development in the sector.

Naik outlined India's plan to establish itself as a dependable exporter in the quickly growing global market, saying, "We want to make India not only a major producer but also a global hub for green hydrogen export."

The minister highlighted India's renewable energy achievements as the foundation for green hydrogen ambitions.

As of June 2025, cumulative installed renewable energy capacity reached approximately 237 gigawatts, including 119 gigawatts of solar, 52 gigawatts of wind, and 49 gigawatts from large hydro.

Combined with 8.78 gigawatts of Nuclear power, non-fossil fuel sources now represent more than 50 per cent of total installed power generation capacity.

"We are extremely proud that we have accomplished this important NDC goal five years ahead of schedule," Naik remarked, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

By 2030, India wants to have 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based capacity, which will require about 50 gigawatts of capacity additions per year.

Vipul Tuli, Chair of FICCI's Renewable Energy CEOs Committee and Chairman, Sembcorp India said on Tuesday, "In one of the global tenders, green has come out cheaper than blue. Please understand the implications of that — it's a very significant development."

However, he cautioned that the "industry must focus on building sustainable, long-term commitments rather than simply chasing low prices."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.