Imran Khan recalls negative reviews he got for his performances

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Imran Khan, who quit acting after 2015 and has now hinted at making a comeback to films, has accepted his mistake of focusing only on the negative reviews he got for his 2010 film 'Break Ke Baad'.

The actor revealed the reason as to why he is looking back at the past and said that he is trying to reshape his relationship with his films.

Taking to Instagram stories, Imran, who was last seen on screen in ‘Katti Batti’ in 2018, wrote: “If you are wondering why I'm looking up the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal.

“Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break ke Baad.”

Imran then went on to share a few negative reviews for the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

“That was then," he wrote.

Sharing positive reviews, he wrote: “And here's where I realise my mistake: I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt…and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won't make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective.”

Imran had also shared a few glimpses from the romantic comedy, directed by Danish Aslam, which was shot majorly in Mauritius

The actor wrote: “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot 'Break ke Baad'. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well.

“This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind the scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse.”

