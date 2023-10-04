Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Here are some of the important cases which the Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.

Lawmaker’s immunity

The Centre on Wednesday submitted before a 7-judge constitution bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud that the immunity given to lawmakers should not protect them from criminal prosecution for accepting bribes to make a speech or vote in a particular manner in the Parliament or state legislatures.

Accused released

The Supreme Court has come to rescue of an accused, who remained incarcerated for the past nearly three years as he could not comply with a bail condition imposed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court directing him to deposit Rs 50 lakh with the trial court.

Jharkhand Chief Secretary summoned

The Supreme Court has summoned the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand in a matter relating to grant of wages to the employees for the last 20 years.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal ordered personal presence of the highest bureaucrat of the state government on October 9 after it found that no one has put in appearance on behalf of the State of Jharkhand despite due service of notice.

SYL canal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Punjab government for its delayed approach towards the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Torrent Investment

After its plea to stay the approval of Reliance Capital's resolution plan was rejected by the NCLT on October 1, Torrent Investment has once again approached the Supreme Court.

In a Letter of Urgency filed before the SC on Wednesday, Torrent Investment has sought the apex court's intervention for an urgent hearing and final disposal of its pending appeals that had challenged the second round of auction for the sale of Reliance Capital assets.

Senior advocates' designation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea challenging designation of senior advocates under the Advocates Act, 1961.

Sisodia bail plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V Raju representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PMLA case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on why the political party was not an accused yet.

