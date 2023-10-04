ACP shoots self in Delhi, police launch probe

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) A 55-year-old ACP of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his personal revolver at his residence on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Sisodia, a resident of Jangpura, who was posted at Southwest district police headquarters.

According to the police, Sisodia’s body was discovered at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after staff of the South West district reached his home as he was not responding to calls or messages sent to him.

“He reached his home at 9 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) after performing his duty. Two days ago, his wife had passed away,” said a senior police officer.

"A detailed inquest proceeding has been initited... We are looking into all aspects,” he added.

