Impersonation heist: Fake traffic cops decamp with Rs 50 L in Delhi robbery

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Impersonating as traffic police, four men robbed a Pan Bahar Pvt Ltd employee of Rs 50 lakh here while he was returning after collecting a payment, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near Salim Garh flyover on the Outer Ring road.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. when an employee of Pan Bahar Pvt. Ltd., was returning to the office in Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar, after collecting payment from Kucha Ghasi Ram.

"While the man was en route to his office, he was intercepted by two bike-borne individuals carrying a wireless set near the Salim Garh flyover on the Outer Ring Road. Posing as traffic police cops, they conducted a surprise check and managed to open the trunk of the Venue car," said a senior police official.

Two other men arrived on another motorcycle and seized a bag from the car's trunk.

"This bag contained Rs 50 lakh, the amount collected from Kucha Ghasi Ram,” said the official.

An FIR has been registered at the IP Estate police station under sections 419, 382, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway. "In addition to the local police station team, Special Wings have been roped in the investigation to resolve this incident. Based on the current findings from the investigation, it appears that the accused individuals impersonated themselves as traffic personnel," the official added.

