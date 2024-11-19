IMA launches Commonwealth Alliance of medical professionals to tackle AMR

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Taking a significant step in the global fight against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched the Commonwealth Alliance of Medical Professionals on Antimicrobial Resistance (CAMP-AMR).

The launch of CAMP-AMR in the national capital, as part of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, united leaders from Commonwealth nations to address the escalating threat of AMR, particularly in India -- recognised as a hotspot for antibiotic-resistant infections.

The World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), celebrated every year from November 18-24, aims to increase awareness of global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and to encourage best practices. This year's theme is, “Educate. Advocate. Act now”.

"AMR is a formidable threat to public health in India, contributing to 297,000 deaths directly and another 1.04 million associated deaths in 2019 alone. This alliance is a beacon of hope and action, aiming to reverse these alarming trends through unity and coordinated efforts," said Dr. Narendra Saini, Chairman of IMA.

"AMR arises when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines like antibiotics, antibacterials, and antivirals. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that this resistance renders infections increasingly difficult or impossible to treat, thereby heightening the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability, and mortality. We must act swiftly and decisively to address this crisis," he added.

As per the WHO, an estimated 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 were directly the result of bacterial AMR, and it also contributed to 4.95 million deaths.

“The Commonwealth Declaration on AMR symbolises our unified commitment to confronting this silent pandemic. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of Commonwealth nations, we aim to significantly curb the threat of AMR and ensure effective healthcare interventions remain available for future generations,” Dr. J A Jayalal, President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, expressed the collective resolve of the alliance,

In July, the IMA announced the formation of the National Alliance of medical professionals on antimicrobial resistance (NAMP-AMR) -- a collaboration of 52 medical specialty organisations and associations nationwide to tackle AMR.

Dr. R V Asokan, IMA National President, called for eliminating over-the-counter sales of antibiotics and enhancing public awareness about their judicious use.

Earlier in February, Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel had also urged all pharmacists to address the threat of AMR by dispensing antibiotics only on the prescription of a qualified doctor, hence limiting over-the-counter sales.

The alliance will help “implement robust measures and policies to prevent the further spread of AMR in India”, Asokan said.

