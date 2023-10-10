Illegal structure used by terrorists demolished in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir revenue authorities under the Police protection demolished illegal structures on government land (Dar-ul-uloom) on the recommendations of NIA in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Police and Army had conducted an operation during intervening night of 11/12th March in 2022 in a Darul Uloom located at Chewa Kalan Pulwama in which one local terrorist Aquib Mushtaq resident of Kareemabad and a foreign terrorist were killed," police said.

"In this connection, investigation of case FIR No 50/2022 was later on taken over by NIA and during investigation, NIA arrested the administrators of said Dar-ul-uloom namely Naseer Molvi resident of ChewaKalan and his associate namely Imtiyaz who are still under custody."

Police said the said the Dar-ul-uloom comprising of three single storied rooms was built on government land and were redundant since occurrence of encounter.

"Accordingly, on the recommendations of NIA these illegal structures on government land got demolished tonight by revenue authorities under Police protection," police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.