Randeep Hooda joins locals in Arunachal for traditional dance

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, recently stopped his cavalcade in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang and joined the locals of Monpa tribe for their traditional dance.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen dressed in a black coloured sweatshirt, beige coloured pants and grey boots.

The actor was also treated with a welcome drink called ‘aara’.

Towards the end of the video, a lady honours and showers love on the actor as she offers him a shawl -- a Khada.

Talking about the incident, Randeep said: “Tashi Delek. Dancing with the beautiful Monpa tribe people of Arunachal Pradesh along with the CM (Pema Khandu) and MP from the eastGao (Tapir Gao) saab as witness."

He further mentioned, “They descended from the hill village near by and waited on the road for our arrival greeted everyone with the ‘Khada’ around the neck and the welcome drink ‘aara’ which puts you in a good mood straight away.. and .. you got to have 3 of them called ‘Timrey’. The bonhomie and the love they showed their leaders and me was so enriching and heartening to see ‘kharanche’."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep has been widely praised for his performance in 'Inspector Avinash' and ‘Sergeant’.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which marks his debut as a director, writer, and producer, and also features him in the titular role.

