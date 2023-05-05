Illegal hospital busted in Gurugram, 1 arrested

Gurugram, May 5 (IANS) A joint team of the Haryana Health Department and the Chief Minister's Flying Squad busted an illegal hospital in Gurugram, police said on Friday, adding that one person has been arrested in connection.

According to DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the Flying Squad, the fake Lord Krishna Hospital in Chakkarpurwas being run without legal documents.

During the raid, the arrested accused Rajumal, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, was found on the spot and a patient was also found to be admitted.

"When the raiding team asked for the hospital registration documents, the 12th pass accused failed to produce any documents. The alleged hospital was registered in the name of doctor Prem Chand Gupta, a resident of DLF Phase-2," Yadav said.

During questioning, the suspect said that he used to treat patients and sometimes talked to Gupta over the phone for the treatment process.

The team seized two ultrasound machine, MTP kits used in sex determination tests, stamps and some medicines .

"We recovered stamps of Prem Chand Gupta and arpreet Singh Mongia (Sonologist). The accused in collusion with the two doctors illegally kept MTP kits and was treating patients without any medical degree," he said.

The team filed a case against the accused at Sector 29 police station.

"The Flying Squad has helped register 21 FIRs against 26 accused allegedly involved in running illegal hospitals and clinics since January 2023," the DSP added.

