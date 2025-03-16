Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant residing in Delhi's RK Puram nabbed

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Delhi Police have apprehended a Bangladeshi national, Afazuddin Gazi alias Gazi, who was residing illegally in the capital.

He was arrested from Mohammadpur, RK Puram, and the process for his deportation to Bangladesh has been initiated by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Afazuddin Gazi, 40, hails from Saigura village in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Acting on intelligence inputs, a dedicated team led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi (SHO) and comprising SI Rakesh Kumar, HC Ramawtar, Ct. Rakesh and others were formed under the close supervision of ACP Dr Garima Tiwari from the Vasant Vihar Sub-Division.

The police statement read that to prevent and detect various crimes and monitor illegal foreign residents in RK Puram, the team was assigned to conduct intensified patrolling, verification, and interrogation of suspects.

During early morning patrols on March 13, 2025, specific information was received about a suspect who was roaming in Mohammadpur, RK Puram, to purchase scrap in the market.

"Acting swiftly, the team apprehended the suspect, who initially claimed to be from Malda, West Bengal. However, after sustained interrogation and verification, his true identity was revealed as Afazuddin Gazi, son of Shadi Malik Gazi from Saigura village, Munsiganj, Dhaka," Delhi Police stated.

During questioning, Gazi admitted that he had studied up to the second grade at a madarsa in his village and has two brothers and two sisters. In 2022, he illegally entered India through the Benapole-Petrapole border, facilitated by a tout named Rafiq for Rs 4,000.

"Rafiq cut the barbed wire fencing at night, allowing Gazi and three others to cross into India. By early morning, they were transported to nearby bus terminals for onward travel. Gazi then took a train from Kolkata and reached Delhi, where he worked at various locations, primarily in Old Delhi, and was recently engaged as a ragpicker. He would travel across the city to purchase scrap from different markets and colonies," the police added.

Following his arrest, Gazi was produced before the FRRO at RK Puram, which imposed restrictions on his movement under the Foreigners Act, of 1948. He has been ordered to remain at Sewa Sadan, Shahzada Bagh, Delhi until his deportation process is completed.

