IIT-Bombay student commits 'suicide' by jumping off hostel building

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) A student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the hostel building on Saturday.

The 22-year-old student allegedly took the extreme step in the wee hours of Saturday at around 1.00 A.M.

The student was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Rohit Sinha, a resident of New Delhi, was a fourth-year student studying Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science at the iconic institute.

A Mumbai Police official said the incident occurred when Sinha's hostel mate was talking on the phone on the terrace.

The cause of the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report in this regard.

The year 2025 saw many suicide related deaths by students of the premier IITs across the country.

In July, a second-year Electrical Engineering student of IIT Kharagpur was found dead on the campus under mysterious circumstances. The student was identified as Chandradip Pawar.

This was the second incident of an on-campus death of a student of the institute in recent times as on July 18, the body of Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year Mechanical Engineering Student, was discovered under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room. It was the fifth case of in-campus unnatural death at IIT-Kharagpur.

On May 4, Mohammad Asif Qamar, a third-year B. Tech student from Bihar, was found dead in his room at Madan Mohan Malviya Hall.

On April 20, Aniket Walker, a final-year Ocean Engineering student from Maharashtra, was found hanging in JC Bose Hall.

On January 12, Shaon Malik, a third-year electrical engineering student, died by suicide.

The Supreme Court on July 28 expressed serious concern over rising student suicides in educational institutions, questioning the management of IIT Kharagpur over their handling of recent cases.

A Bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, while hearing a suo motu case, demanded accountability from the institution.

“Why are students committing suicide? What is the management doing?” the Bench asked pointedly, and directed West Bengal police to file detailed status reports within four weeks.

