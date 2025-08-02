Deepika Singh dances to the tunes of Falguni Pathak, says ‘weekend vibe to full on hai’

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh has turned on her “weekend vibe” as she danced freely to the tunes of ‘Saawan Mein’ by Falguni Pathak.

Deepika took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of her dancing on the road with a green view in the backdrop.

For the caption, she wrote: “Weekend off nahi but weekend vibe to full on hai.”

Talking about the song, “Saawan Mein” released in 2001. The singer’s music is based on traditional musical forms from the Indian state of Gujarat. Her debut album was released in 1998, and she has also recorded numerous songs for Bollywood movies. The theme of most of her songs is love.

Some of Falguni’s popular songs are Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, Ayi Pardesh Se Pariyon Ki Rani and Sawaan Mein.

Meanwhile, Deepika last month treated her fans with an interesting video from the set of her ongoing show, "Mangal Lakshmi". The video features a monkey continuously relishing the bananas placed in front of him, one after the other.

"Gather knowledge persistently as monkeys collect bananas. It’s your stepping stones towards success," she captioned the video.

The show is an official adaptation of Kannada TV series Bhagyalakshmi. The series stars Deepika Singh, Sanika Amit, Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta. The show follows Mangal, who embarks on a quest to find Lakshmi a perfect match. However, love and trials test their sisterhood, unveiling destiny's power.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Deepika revealed what makes "Mangal Lakshmi" connect with the audience so well.

"Writing fresh and engaging episodes every day is no small feat. Still, our writers, our creatives, and the entire team work tirelessly because our show airs daily. I feel very fortunate to be part of such a dedicated and experienced team," she stated.

