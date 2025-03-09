IIFA 2025: Shahid Kapoor shares update on his Vishal Bhardwaj directorial co-starring Triptii Dimri

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who grabbed the headline following his sweet interaction with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan at the IIFA, has shared an update on his upcoming project.

The actor walked the green carpet at the 25th edition of IIFA prior to the IIFA Digital Awards, and said that his film with Vishal Bhardwaj is currently under production and in all likelihood, it will be released by the end of 2025.

The actor spoke with the media stationed at the green carpet, and also shared his thoughts on IIFA honouring digital content.

He told the media, “It’s a very good thing that IIFA has started to recognise and honour digital content. Digital medium has so many good artists making good stories with a message. In the past few years, digital content has seen a meteoric rise. I also did a series called ‘Farzi’ on OTT 2-3 years ago. I did the series because I love digital content, and I thought people would like to see me in a series which has good content”.

He further mentioned, “Hopefully, in sometime there shall be ‘Farzi 2’, I hope that should happen. On OTT that’s the agenda. Apart from that I’m shooting a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and hopefully it will be out by the end of the year”.

The film marks Shahid’s fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’ and ‘Rangoon’. It also stars Triptii Dimri, and is an action-thriller.

Talking about his preparations for his performance in IIFA, the actor said, “Bilkul bhi taiyyari nahi hai bas stage mil jaaye toh main thodi rehearsal kar lunga (I’m not at all prepared for my performance. I just wish I could get the stage access so that I can round off at least the basics)”.

When asked where all he has been to in Jaipur during IIFA celebrations, the actor playfully responded, “I saw the Hyatt hotel, then the parking lot (laughs). So, I didn’t get the time to explore the city and go sight-seeing but I love Jaipur”.

