If true, this is shocking: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Mahua Moitra's alleged cash for questions row

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) In more troubles for Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, now Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday hit out at her over the alleged 'cash for questions' controversy citing a question she asked about reports of a government ban on 54 apps, and said if true, this is shocking and shameful.

Slamming Moitra, Chandrasekhar said, “I have learnt from news reports that this Parliamentary Question was likely asked by an MP at the behest of a data centre company.”

“If true, this is indeed shocking and shameful. It is true that this company was actively and aggressively lobbying for Data Localization. Language used in PQ (parliamentary question) is very similar (linking need for Data Localization to data breaches) to that used when the head of this company met me,” the Minister of State for Electronics and Technology claimed.

“I am not aware or privy to the full facts or background on this - but if it is true, then its a terrible travesty and misuse of PQs,” he added.

On Sunday, a massive controversy erupted after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey posed an allegation against Moitra that she took "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament'.

Moitra responded to the allegations and said CBI is welcome to investigate "right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over-invoicing, benami account".

Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for 'taking cash' for question.

In his letter, Dubey said that he is in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well known business tycoon, to ask question(s) in Parliament in exchange for 'Cash' and 'Gifts'.

Dubey also wrote to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding investigation into IP Address of the Lok Sabha MP’s login credentials saying that she acted in a manner that was detrimental to India's national security.

