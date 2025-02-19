Idina Menzel reveals story behind her viral picture with Steven Spielberg

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Idina Menzel, who is known for her work in the ‘Frozen II’, revealed the story behind her viral picture with the legendary Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The actress-singer appeared on the ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and dropped an insight to her visit to the White House for the ‘National Medal of Arts’ awards. The show host asked her, “You were awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Biden. Isn't that crazy?

Congratulations. That's amazing”.

She said, “I think that's a topper. That's probably the best thing. That was cool. As an artist. I brought my son and my husband and they walk you from east wing to west. I think it's east to west. And the orchestra is playing, ‘Let It Go’”.

And Jimmy went in disbelief, as he said, “No”.

Idina continued, “And my son was holding my hand and walking with me. He was really proud of me. And he's 15, so he can't really show that very often. And we were all put in different rooms.

Then she spoke about her meeting with a bunch of talented artists like filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, and rapper Queen Latifah.

She said, “And I was in a different group than Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, and Queen Latifah were in this other room. And I'm walking by and I see them and they're taking pictures. And the young me, like even ten years ago, would have just been like, ;I'll go over here’. And I went in there and I was like, ‘hey, guys, can I get in this picture with you?’”.

Steven Spielberg said, “Why not? Go do it. You deserve it”.

She said, “I was so proud of myself. And he said, oh, thank God, I'm taking a picture with you. My grandchildren would have killed me if I didn’t miss skipping”.

During the National Medal of Arts, the US President Joe Biden recognised the American artists and art patrons for contributions to American art

