IDCA announces squad for T20I tri-series and ODIs for Deaf Cricket

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has declared the 16-member Team India squad for the upcoming International T20 and ODI Deaf cricket series. The T20 International tri-series between India, South Africa and Australia will be held from March 2 to 8 in New Delhi.

Following the tri-series, the Indian Deaf Cricket team will be playing a three-match ODI series with Australia from March 10 to 12. Team India Deaf squad was picked by the All-India Men’s Selection Committee. The team will be led by Virender Singh.

The Indian deaf cricket team will be undergoing extensive training and practice sessions under the expert guidance of head coach Dev Dutt and assistant coach Susheel Gupta. Dev Dutt lauded chief selector Vinod Kumar Matta for selecting a highly competent and promising squad. He further extended gratitude to IDCA for their support in organising and hosting the series.

President of IDCA, Sumit Jain, said, “The Indian squad looks extremely promising. I stay optimistic that our players in the Deaf Cricket Team will deliver stellar performances to be on the top of both the tournaments. The international tri-series and ODI series will be a massive platform for the Indian Deaf Cricket Team to showcase their outstanding performances on a consistent stretch. This will also be an opportunity for the players to establish the team as one of the bests in the world.”

Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is a member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC). DICC works closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the promotion of cricket amongst hearing-impaired athletes all over the world.

IDCA CEO Roma Balwani, said, “ICDA has always been dedicated towards organizing and hosting series like these to promote and keep appreciating the special athletic talent of our hearing-impaired players. I keenly look forward to witnessing competitive tournaments ahead, where players from all teams will be showcasing their exceptional talents. My fingers always stay crossed for our Indian players, who have the potential to excel and win many such tournaments.”

Squad India Deaf: Virender Singh - Captain (Himachal Pradesh), Umar Ashraf-WK (Jammu & Kashmir), Abhishek Singh (West Bengal), Akash Singh (Haryana), Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Sanju Sharma (Rajasthan), Santosh Kr. Mohapatra (Odisha), Kuldeep Singh (Haryana), Vivek Kumar (Haryana), Sudarsun E (Tamil Nadu), Krishna Gowda-WK (Maharashtra), M. Shramith, (Karnataka), Sibun Nanda (Odisha), Ankit Jangir (Rajasthan), Sharik Majeed (Jammu & Kashmir).

Support Staff: Viral Jain - Manager, Dev Dutt – Coach, Susheel Gupta – Assistant Coach, Imran Ali – Trainer, Arif Khan - Physio & Sharad Mudgal – Interpreter (ISL).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.