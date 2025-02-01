ICG is formidable guardian of our seas ensuring safety of people, waters: PM Modi on Raising Day of force

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Indian Coast Guard on their raising day and remarked that ICG is a formidable guardian of the nation's seas ensuring the safety of its waters and people.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post on Saturday, "Today, on their Raising Day, we laud the Indian Coast Guard for safeguarding our vast coastline with bravery, dedication and relentless vigilance.

"From maritime security to disaster response, from anti-smuggling operations to environmental protection, the Indian Coast Guard is a formidable guardian of our seas, ensuring the safety of our waters and people."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the ICG on its foundation day praising the force's unwavering courage and patriotism that shield India against any aggression on its maritime boundaries.

"Greetings to the Indian Coast Guard personnel on foundation day. The nation is proud of your unwavering courage and patriotism that shield Bharat against any aggression on our maritime boundaries. My salutations to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation," HM Shah wrote in a post on X.

The ICG was formed on February 1, 1977, to stop the smuggling of goods by sea that hindered India’s domestic economy and the Indian Coast Guard Day was declared by the Indian Parliament on August 18, 1978. .

The ICG has over the decades become a formidable maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India with jurisdiction over its territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zones.

With just seven ships at the time of its inception in 1977, the ICG had grown into a formidable force, now comprising 151 ships and 76 aircraft.

With its motto 'Vayam Rakshamah, (We Protect)', the Coast Guard has consistently ensured the safety and security of India's maritime zones.

The Coast Guard maintains round-the-clock vigilance, deploying 55 to 60 surface platforms and 10 to 12 aircraft daily to monitor and protect India’s vast maritime domain.

