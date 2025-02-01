Reese Witherspoon’s children ‘actively avoid’ her films

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon has said that her children Ava, Tennessee and Deacon are not fans of her films.

The 48-year-old actress told E! News: "My children actively avoid my work. I literally have my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny. He was like, 'I just didn't realise. You're funny at home - sort of.'"

Witherspoon shared that one of her sons was surprised by the audience's reaction to her new movie, 'You're Cordially Invited', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress, who stars in the film alongside comedian Will Ferrell, said: "When he sat through the movie, he was like, 'People were laughing at your stuff.' I was like, 'Yeah.'"

Meanwhile, Witherspoon previously said that her parenting style has been inspired by her own mom and dad.

The Hollywood star, who was married to Jim between 2011 and 2023, said on the 'Good Inside with Dr. Becky' podcast: "I learned so much from the paper I didn't turn in or the demerits I got, so I got detention.

"I was suspended from school when I was in fifth grade for talking in class and being disruptive. And writing creative notes and passing them to my friends.

"And my parents didn't say, ‘Uh, she didn't deserve that'. They actually let me sit in it, and feel uncomfortable. So I think, learning from failure is actually a valuable tool that you can't take away from kids, right? You rob them if you don't let them sit in the discomfort of the experience."

Earlier this month, Witherspoon and actor Will Ferrell put their dancing shoes on to groove to Lola Young’s song ‘Messy’, a trend that was made popular in November by Sofia Richie Grainge and Jake Shane.

For the post, which was shared on Witherspoon's TikTok account on Friday, January 24, the duo wore coordinating black and gray outfits, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The video contained explicit language. The clip quickly made its way onto Richie Grainge's TikTok feed where she commented, "Life. Made”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.