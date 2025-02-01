Return to England a ‘massive motivator’ behind Walsh’s move to Chelsea

London, Feb 1 (IANS) Following a successful spell in Spain with Barcelona, Keira Walsh returned to England having signed on a four-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea FC. The midfielder revealed her decision was made with the key factor of returning home in mind.

‘It was a massive motivator. I’ll be honest, I didn’t realise how difficult it would be to be away from my family and friends when I went abroad. It was such a quick transfer that I didn’t have time to process how I would be on my own. Sometimes, it was actually really difficult and I did struggle away from the pitch sometimes.

“This season was a bit easier because Ellie Roebuck came in and me and her have been such good friends for a long time. It’s no secret that I wanted to come and wanted to play closer to my friends and family. Just having my family back in the stands, it’s something I’ve just wanted for a long time. When I spoke to Chelsea, I knew that I wanted to come here,” said Walsh.

Walsh's senior career began with Blackburn Rovers before she joined Manchester City as a teenager in 2014. Her first campaign ended with her lifting City’s first major honour: the League Cup. In 2016, she played a pivotal role as City claimed a domestic double, winning a first Women’s Super League title and FA Cup at Wembley.

Walsh went on to lift the FA Cup twice more during her time in Manchester. She scored the opening goal against West Ham in the 2019 final and played the full match the following season when City defeated Everton.

After eight successful years in Manchester, Walsh joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022. In Spain, she won eight trophies, including six domestic triumphs and two UEFA Champions League titles.

On the international stage, Walsh has established herself as a key force for England since making her senior debut in November 2017. She represented the Lionesses at the 2019 World Cup in France and played a vital role in their 2022 European Championship triumph. She was named Player of the Match in the final against Germany at Wembley and in the Team of the Tournament.

