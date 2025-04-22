IB officer from Hyderabad among tourists killed in terror attack in J&K

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Hyderabad is among the tourists killed in the terror attack in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Manish Ranjan, a native of Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children.

The IB officer, posted in Hyderabad, was on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) visit with his family.

The family, along with many other tourists, was in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, known as 'Mini Switzerland', when the terrorists attacked them.

Manish Ranjan was posted in the ministerial section of the IB's Hyderabad office.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the heinous act, CM Revanth Reddy said that such cowardly strikes cannot shake the spirit and resilience of the Indian people.

He urged the Union government to take the strictest action against the terrorist groups involved.

CM Revanth Reddy prayed for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has also condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deeply anguished by the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," CM Naidu posted on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also condemned the terror attack.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic terrorist attack that took place today at Baisaran, Pahalgam, Anantnag region of Jammu and Kashmir, often known as "Mini Switzerland"."

"The deaths of 27 innocent tourists and the injuries of 20 others are extremely horrible. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Deputy CM said.

The Jana Sena leader said that despite continuous efforts by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat terrorism in all forms, such incidents remain a matter of grave concern.

He urged the Jammu and Kashmir government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure complete coordination with Central forces and take stringent measures to safeguard the lives of tourists and local citizens.

"Our Country and all its citizens will stand in full support of any decisive action taken by the Central government to eliminate terrorist threats and ensure national security," he said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao said he was deeply saddened and anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the tourists who lost their lives. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence and urge the Indian government to ensure justice for the victims' families."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.