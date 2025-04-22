Beleaguered actor Shine Tom Chacko gets one final warning from FEFKA

Kochi, April 22 (IANS) Beleaguered actor Shine Tom Chacko, who is presently out on bail after being arrested for using drugs, on Tuesday got a final warning from the FEFKA office-bearers after he said he would mend his ways.

Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) is the apex body of 19 various film-based organisations, which include directors to light boys.

Speaking to the media, FEFKA general secretary B. Unnikrishnan said they had a detailed talk with Chacko, who was accompanied by his parents.

“At our meeting, Chacko was told in very clear terms that he has to get rid of his habit, which has taken a heavy toll not just on him, but on the industry. We have told him that he has to undergo professional assistance to kick the habit. He asked for one last chance to mend his ways,” said Unnikrishnan.

“He is definitely an actor with a lot of mettle, and we have told him that there will be no more chances given to him as the industry here is in doldrums due to various reasons, and this sort of behaviour is in no way acceptable. So one last chance has been given,” he added.

Unnikrishnan said that before the FEFKA team spoke to Chacko, they spoke with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) officials and also to Mohanlal.

Incidentally, it was on April 19 (Saturday) that Chacko, who had been evading the police for the past three days, appeared at the North Ernakulam police station, and after nearly three hours of questioning, police recorded his arrest under Sections 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Since the charges were bailable offences at the station level, he was released on bail after paying a fine.

A formal case has also been registered.

During interrogation, Chacko reportedly admitted to using drugs after being confronted with digital evidence, including phone records and footage of his alleged participation in rave parties around Kochi.

Following his admission, police recorded his arrest and took him for a routine medical examination.

An anti-doping test was also done, and the results are awaited.

This is not the first time that Chacko has faced drug-related allegations.

In February, he was acquitted along with four women models in a 2015 cocaine use case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

The latest controversy began last week when Chacko reportedly fled during a police raid linked to a drug use case.

The issue surfaced after actress Vincy Aloshious accused him of misbehaving with her during the shoot of the film Soothravakyam last year.

