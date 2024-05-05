IANS Interview: Why Reid Scott doesn’t have many memories of his visit to 2nd Coachella

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Reid Scott, who is garnering a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming movie ‘The Idea of You’, said that he visited the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival during its second edition, when it was a humble gathering of artistes.

The actor shared that he doesn’t have many memories of it, which he believes indicates that he savoured every moment of the festival.

Reid recently spoke with IANS, sharing his experience of attending the fest.

The actor told IANS: "I attended the second Coachella festival back when it wasn’t a huge deal. Oh man! Let me put it this way, I know I did it right because I don’t have many memories of it. When I went there, it was like this flea circus kind of fest. To see the festival grow and become a cultural phenomenon is just incredible."

The festival originated from a 1993 concert where Pearl Jam performed at the Empire Polo Club, boycotting venues controlled by the American ticket sales and distribution company, Ticketmaster.

Coachella showcases popular, established, and emerging musical artists. The fest is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the world. Indian talents like Diljit Dosanjh and A. P. Dhillon have also performed at Coachella.

Reid also spoke about his director, Michael Showalter, and shared how he ‘hunted’ him down to express his admiration for the series ‘Search Party’.

“Michael Showalter is an incredibly generous director. I have been a massive fan of his for a long time. I hunted Michael years ago because I loved the series ‘Search Party’ so much; I just wanted to tell him how much I loved the series. It then started a dialogue, which then became friendship, and then ‘The Idea of You’ came up," Reid told IANS.

“Michael approaches comedy with such an even hand, and he’s so funny. A part of his comic genius is that he can deliver the ‘light touch’ when it’s necessary. He can obviously be very broad and laugh out loud funny, but he pays attention to those little nuances. He was very focused on developing the relationships between the characters, and he’s just a wonderful custodian of that," he added.

‘The Idea of You’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

