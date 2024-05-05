Equestrian: Niharika, Jai, Hayden shine at EFI national qualifiers

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Riders from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have qualified for the Nationals in the Children 1 Dressage, Children 2 Dressage, Children 2 Show Jumping and Junior Show Jumping categories, respectively,

Amateur Riders’ Club hosted the 2nd Junior National Equestrian Qualifier at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse from May 3 and 4.

The Tournament is staged under the aegis of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), where athletes participated in the categories of Children 1 and 2 for Dressage and for Show Jumping Children 2 and Junior.

In the JNEC Young Rider Dressage category, Niharika Singhania scored 65.086% while riding on the horse 'Kwartz Decadent Grey RS2'.

In the JNEC Children 1 Show Jumping category, Maya Dwaraka secured the 1st position with a timing of 70.87 seconds, riding on the horse ‘Master Frankle’.

In the JNEC Young Rider Show Jumping category, Jai Sabharwal secured the 1st place with a timing of 67.13 seconds. He rode the horse 'Carnia'.

"This national qualifier has helped us to prepare for the bigger upcoming nationals to be held later in the year. Very pleased with my horses to give their 100% and we together as a team get us top results," said Sabharwal.

