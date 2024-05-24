Ambati Rayudu's Mocking Post About RCB Goes Viral

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu sparked a social media frenzy with a recent Instagram post mocking Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their elimination from the IPL 2024 playoffs. The post, perceived as a jab at RCB's performance, quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention and mixed reactions from fans and players alike.

My heart truly goes out to all the rcb supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players… — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 24, 2024

Rayudu's comment came shortly after RCB's dramatic exit from the tournament, following their loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminators. His post included a sarcastic remark celebrating RCB's elimination, which didn't sit well with RCB supporters but entertained many neutral and rival fans.

Notably, current CSK stars Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana reacted to Rayudu's post, adding to the buzz. While Chahar's response was light-hearted, Pathirana's reaction hinted at the playful banter typical among cricketers.

This incident highlights the intense rivalries and emotional investment in the IPL, where on-field competition often spills over into social media exchanges, engaging millions of cricket fans worldwide.